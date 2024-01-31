Jeffrey Hulse is named CEO of Verizon Partner Solutions

Reporting to Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business, Hulse is now responsible for domestic and international wholesale revenue growth and strategy for Verizon Business, including marketing, sales, customer service and wholesale business operations.

Hulse succeeds Eric Cevis, who retired following 37 years at Verizon. During his tenure, Cevis was elected chair of the GLF Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (DIB) Working Group, where he led the development of its annual DIB survey and report.

“As we continue to invest in the strength of our network, Jeff’s industry knowledge and experience will ensure we continue to offer our wholesale customers the right solutions to move their businesses forward,” said Malady.

“With his vision, customer-centric focus and collaborative approach, I am confident that Jeff is the right leader to accelerate the growth of our wholesale business and the growth of our customers.”

Hulse joined Verizon in 1997, and most recently served as vice president and leader of the sales and solutions engineering teams.

“The opportunity to lead the VPS team during such a pivotal time of transition and transformation for our customers as they explore network connectivity options is extremely exciting,” commented Hulse.

“Our network capabilities mean that we start from a position of strength, so my first focus this year is to continue to enhance the customer experience at every stage of the journey.”

In related news, Verizon Business recently named Debika Bhattacharya as its new chief technology solutions officer.

She will lead the new technology solutions unit, which will help our customers navigate the technology solutions landscape and create a seamless technology journey across the solution lifecycle.

At the same time, Iris Meijer was appointed chief product and marketing officer for Verizon Business, leading an integrated product & marketing organisation, combining all the product and marketing elements under her remit.