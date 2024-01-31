Epsilon Telecommunications appoints new CEO

The former KT vice president will lead Epsilon’s senior executive team with a focus on optimising the company’s business strategy and global growth.

The company say Lee will be responsible for elevating Epsilon’s financial and operational performance with a data-driven strategy.

Lee will continue to work closely with KT’s senior leadership team to enhance the collaboration between both companies and achieve mutual goals for global growth.

He will also spearhead the development of new initiatives to empower more of Epsilon's customers to enter the Korean market, and KT's customers to connect to the rest of the world via Epsilon.

“Lee has a wealth of experience in developing core business strategies for growth, and his strong leadership skills have consistently generated impressive results,” said Sang Ki Lee, chairman at Epsilon Telecommunications.

“We are confident in Lee’s extensive capabilities to head the next era of Epsilon, and look forward to seeing its success grow to new heights.”

Lee succeeds former CEO Michel Robert, who resigned following four years at Epsilon to take a career break after 35 years in employment. Robert led the company’s strategy across high-growth markets including the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States, resulting in the acquisition of Epsilon by KT Corp. in September 2021.

“It is a very exciting time to be joining Epsilon, a business with such a strong global presence and huge growth prospects in the connectivity market,” said Damon Lee, Group CEO at Epsilon Telecommunications.

“Epsilon is already seeing good results with a strong portfolio of data, co-location and voice solutions. My objective is to further expand upon this success and enhance profitability. I’m looking forward to fostering a positive and collaborative work environment to achieve company-wide goals and enable our partners and customers to flourish.”