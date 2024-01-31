ITW GLF elects Frédéric Schepens as new vice chair

Schepens succeeds Obaid Rahman who had held the position as the Axiata representative on the GLF Board prior to his move to du.

In this new role, Schepens will play a central role in the delivery of the collaborative work and strategic vision of the GLF’s members.

"I am honoured to be elected as the vice chair of the ITW GLF board. This opportunity to contribute to the collaborative efforts and strategic vision of such a distinguished group of ICT service provider carriers is truly inspiring and i thank you for your trust and confidence,” said Schepens.

“Together with the esteemed chair, Elisabetta Romano, and the entire GLF board, we will work diligently to realise our ambitions of the Tomorrow's Telco. I am looking forward to serving the international connectivity community and to meaningfully contributing to the ongoing development and success of the GLF and its impactful programmes.”

The vice chair position was created in 2022 by the GLF board whose priorities for 2022-2024 were contained within its think-piece Tomorrow’s Telco. The vice chair will work closely with chair, Elisabetta Romano and the full GLF board to deliver the GLF’s ambitions.

Schepens has been an active and engaged GLF board member since 2019 when, under his leadership, Bayobab (formerly MTN GlobalConnect) joined the roster of GLF board member companies.

He is a veteran in the international connectivity space with over 28 years of experience. As CEO of Bayobab Group he is responsible for driving the strategy of the company, and previously held executive positions at Vodafone and BICS.

“It is a great pleasure for me personally and on behalf of the GLF Board, to congratulate Fred for his election as vice chair,” commented Romano, chief network & wholesale officer of TIM, president of Sparkle and chair of the GLF board.

“During these years of tenure as GLF Chair I have had the opportunity to exchange with Fred many conversations and work with him on different topics, always appreciating his forward-looking, strategic mindset coupled with an in-depth knowledge of the industry. I’m sure that his strategic contribution and expertise will be of great stimulus and I’m looking forward to collaborating with him to further develop and strengthen the GLF’s role in the ICT ecosystem.”