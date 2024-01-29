Singtel and Google to deliver RCS to Singapore

Google’s RCS is the evolution in traditional short messaging services (SMS), which allows smart devices running on the Android operating system to receive high-quality media content, transact and complete administrative tasks like scheduling appointments or tracking deliveries.

Supported by Singtel’s nationwide network, RCS integrates into the native SMS application of Android smart devices without the need for any action by the user.

Terence Lai Tuck Leong, vice president of digitalisation, products and partnership at Singtel Singapore said: “Through this collaboration, we’re providing businesses a powerful communication tool that will help them provide richer content and improve the quality of their engagements with their customers, thereby strengthening their relationships.

“It will also support their innovation and digital transformation efforts in line with expectations from customers who are increasingly savvy and seeking smoother, frictionless interactions with their service providers.”

RCS services will be available for Singtel’s business customers in Singapore within the first quarter of 2024.

Jason Choy, director of Android and business communication product partnerships, International at Google said: "We are pleased to collaborate with Singtel to bring RCS Business Messaging to users in Singapore.

“As Asia's leading communications technology group, we believe that Singtel can provide reliable telecommunication solutions to business players, including support for RCS.

“We hope this service will support digital transformation in various types of businesses and open new opportunities for future business innovation."