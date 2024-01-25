Google buys ‘significant’ area of land in Essex
Google buys ‘significant’ area of land in Essex

Saf Malik
January 25, 2024 10:36 AM
Google has bought land in Essex for the possible development of its new data centre campus.

A report from Essex Live revealed that Epping Forest District Council (EFDC) saw the sale of 52 acres of land at the North Weald Airfield – previously used as a WWII RAF air base.

"The potential that this development brings is immense - not only in terms of advancing our digital infrastructure but also in generating high-quality, well-paid employment opportunities and bolstering our local economy,” said Chris Whitbread, EFDC’s leader councillor.

“The sale makes the best use of the land available at North Weald Airfield, both in terms of driving forward our local economy as well as meeting the recommendations of the strategic masterplan."

It was revealed last week that Google would invest US$1 billion into a UK data centre – but this would reportedly be located in Waltham Cross Hertfordshire.

That data centre will be located on a 33-acre site that Google bought in October 2020.

Google's latest investment is another statement of intent that it will continue to invest in the UK market.

Saf Malik
