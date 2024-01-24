Deal Analysis: Telkom Srbjia sells towers to Actis

UK-based digital infrastructure investor Actis has acquired 1,800 towers from Telkom Srbjia alongside the International Finance Corporation.

"Despite increased interest rates and slower M&A activity, the deal still shows growth opportunities in the CEE region with appetite from MNOs and investors from different continents," said Neli Dicheva, head of European research at TowerXchange, Capacity's sister publication.

"TowerXchange understands Middle East-headquartered investors had taken part at the earlier stages of the auction process prior to Actis being selected as the preferred bidder," she revealed.

In late 2022 Telekom Srbija began a tower sale process covering sites owned in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro. 995 of the sold assets are in Serbia, 725 are in Bosnia and Herzegovina and 107 are in Montenegro.

