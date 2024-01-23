Roamless launches eSIM-based roaming app powered by Linxa

As of September 2023, the partnership reached a significant milestone, enabling Roamless to launch an eSIM roaming solution across 62 countries, with plans to expand to over 200 territories in the next 12 months.

"We are very happy to help Roamless on the launch of their great application. Roamless is a unique solution that has the potential to disrupt the eSIM Roaming industry," said Kunal Dave, VP of global sales at Linxa.

Roamless has transformed the eSIM market by offering a comprehensive roaming communications suite — data, voice, and messaging via local numbers — all within a single app.

By combining Linxa's technology infrastructure with Roamless' eSIM application, both parties have set a new standard for market entry speed and customer service.

Roamless's was able to significantly reduce its go-to-market time due to the technology partnership with Linxa.

“"We are very happy to have partnered up with Linxa on OSS/BSS and Network solutions. It was an invaluable part of the project that enabled us to start serving our customers more quickly and efficiently,” added Emre Demirel, CEO at Roamless.