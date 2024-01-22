Telecom Egypt begins experimental deployment of 5G

The development comes after Telecom Egypt secured the first 5G licence in Egypt last week.

The license was granted by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) and will be valid for a 15-year period.

“5G is the backbone of future technology development, and when combined with other technologies, e.g. fibre optic technologies, will revolutionise our everyday life and transform the way businesses perform,” Nasr said.

“Being the first company to receive this license also reinforces the strength of our infrastructure and our ability to provide the best service in the market.”

In an interview with Asharq Business, Nasr said that Telecom Egypt is ready to bring 5G services to the country this year.

The introduction of 5G will expedite its digital transformation endeavours, offering higher download speeds and greater network capacity.