Cirion and Qwilt partner on content delivery services in LATAM

Through the partnership customers will receive higher quality live streaming, video-on-demand (VoD) and other forms of media delivery across the region.

By combining with Qwilt’s all-edge global delivery network, Cirion enables content to reach subscribers with optimal quality, enabling content and application publishers to deliver locally to their viewers.

Qwilt’s solution, embedded within network infrastructure, allows service providers to optimise and scale their networks. While Cirion´s content delivery network enables reliable content delivery to users across Latin America.

“Data consumption and Internet traffic is increasing rapidly across Latin America, and content providers need delivery services that are efficient in light of growing competition for Internet bandwidth,” said Alejandro Girardotti, senior director of products, innovation and strategic alliances at Cirion Technologies.

“With this agreement, Cirion and Qwilt’s combined CDN offerings are strengthened, meeting the needs of CDN customers. Our infrastructure adapts dynamically and in real-time to market demands, enabling an efficient management of critical applications and their data.”

This new partnership, based on Qwilt’s Open Caching technology, allows Cirion to scale up rapidly as market demand increases.

It significantly increases Cirion’s ability to reliably deliver high-quality live and VoD streaming throughout the region and positions it as one of the largest low-latency CDN service providers in LATAM.

“Cirion is an exciting addition to our global ecosystem of service providers, and we are delighted to help power a unique content delivery service offering in Latin America,” said Alon Maor, CEO, Qwilt.

“Our all-edge architecture provides a new economic model for streaming delivery, in which Cirion´s network infrastructure and CDN services play a central role in the end-to-end value chain. This announcement underscores the momentum we are gathering as we realise our ambition to build the world’s highest performing edge delivery network.”

Cirion footprint spans 50,000km of terrestrial long-haul and metropolitan fibre, 36,000km of subsea cables and 18 landing stations.