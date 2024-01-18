Reports: AirTrunk seeks $7.9 billion sale

AirTrunk is an Australian data centre operator founded in 2015 that has facilities across the APAC region. Its footprint includes Australia, Japan and Singapore, where it operates hyperscale facilities.

Bloomberg reported that MAM and PSP could kick off a sales process within a month.

Private equity and digital infrastructure investors are supposedly already showing interest in the company, which has more data centres in production.

Its first entry into Malaysia, the JHB1 facility in Johor Bahru is due for completion this year.

Following its 2015 launch, a consortium led by MAM took a controlling stake in 2020.

Between 2021 and 2023 AirTrunk announced the development of more than half a gigawatt of new capacity in Asia Pacific and Japan.

A potential sale could derail IPO plans that were announced in October last year, with Goldman Sachs and Macquarie Capital touted as joint lead managers on the listing.

At the time reports valued the business at $6.4billion.

A spokesperson for Macquaire said it does not have any comment on market speculation at this time.

AirTrunk did not reply to a request for more information at time of publication.