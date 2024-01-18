Singtel adds Starlink to maritime offerings

This, Singtel says, will be done so they can innovate and tap into advanced technologies such as AI, 5G, and edge computing as well as cloud-based solutions to improve safety, operational efficiencies and crew well-being.

With enhanced connectivity and low-latency capabilities, the ship operators will be able to analyse data in real-time subsequently increasing productivity, and reducing costs of fuel consumption and operational maintenance.

Starlink is the first low Earth orbit (LEO) broadband service to be added to Singtel’s portfolio of digital smart solutions for vessels known as iSHIP, which also includes Paragon – the telco’s all-in-one orchestration platform for 5G edge computing and cloud services.

The platform will manage and automate the smart switching between satellite communication services and will ensure uninterrupted, high-quality network coverage as ships traverse long distances, including the most remote locations and under severe conditions.

It also allows ships to leverage edge computing, and host mission-critical applications either on-premises or at shore, freeing up bandwidth and improving reliability.

“The maritime industry is a complex, interconnected environment involving large volumes of data being transmitted between thousands of terminals, ships, and ports across the world,” said Bill Chang, CEO of Digital InfraCo, Singtel.

“We have seen growing demands for faster, more resilient, and low latency connectivity as the industry starts to embrace digital transformation.

“The addition of Starlink to our existing suite of satellite communications solutions, orchestrated by our patented Paragon platform, is part of our multi-orbit strategy to increase the resilience of satellite connectivity in the industry and to enable the rapid adoption of digital technologies and solutions.”

With over 5,000 satellites in the constellation, Starlink provides coverage for vessels, delivering up to 220Mbps download speed.