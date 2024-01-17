Nokia plans €360 million investment in Germany
Nokia plans €360 million investment in Germany

Saf Malik
January 17, 2024 01:03 PM
Nokia Helsinki.jpg

Nokia will invest €360 million in software, hardware and chip design at its Ulm and Nuremberg sites, the company said today.

The company is conducting a four-year European IPCEI (Important Projects of Common European Interest) project that is expected to strengthen competitiveness on the continent, particularly in the field of microelectronics for future technologies such as 6G and AI.

“This important funding will support our efforts to advance the telecommunications industry in Germany and in Europe, helping to drive innovation and strengthen competitiveness,” Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia said.

“In particular, it will help our research into microelectronics that will power future technologies such as 6G, artificial intelligence and the metaverse as well as develop networks that are more energy-efficient and powerful.

“Germany is an important market for Nokia, and we look forward to working with the government to produce cutting-edge technology that is ‘Made in Germany’.”

The microelectronics systems developed as part of the project will help make networks more energy efficient and powerful at the same time, Nokia said in a release.

