PacketFabric names Joe Oligny as new chief commercial officer
Natalie Bannerman
January 17, 2024 11:20 AM
1705421423675.jpg

PacketFabric has announced that Joe Oligny has been named the company's new chief commercial officer (CCO).

As CCO, Oligny will lead the company's go-to-market strategy, integrating sales, sales engineering, product management, marketing, and customer success.

He joined PacketFabric in 2017, directing its sales operations and sales architecture departments, and most recently served as senior vice president of customer and commercial operations.

As CCO, he will join the company’s executive team and report directly to chief executive officer, Vincent English.

"I'm excited for Joe to be elevated into the executive team. He has decades of industry experience driving growth with innovative and customer-centric programs at network service providers and data centre operators,” said English.

“But most importantly, he's done it for PacketFabric's customers for years. He's the right person to lead our commercial organisation into the next stage of the company's growth journey."

Oligny enters the role with almost 30 years of experience in the telecoms, networking and data centre industries. Prior to joining PacketFabric he worked for GTT Communications, where he was pivotal in the company's transition from VNO to a global Tier 1 IP network.

In addition, as the chief technical officer at Revelation Network, Oligny led the company's expansion into Europe. While at Exodus Communications, he co-created the first Smart Hands service, now a standard data centre offering.

"I'm honoured to take on this new leadership role as PacketFabric aims to accelerate growth and capture more of the network as a service (NaaS) market," commented Oligny.

"The industry is still emergent, but maturing quickly, and more and more customers expect to be able to order and turn up network services for their hybrid cloud and multi-cloud infrastructure on-demand and at the push of a button".

"The rise of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and other data-intensive technologies is testing the reliability and resiliency of enterprise networks like never before. PacketFabric's global carrier-grade, fully redundant NaaS is tailor-made to solve these network issues for our customers and partners".

