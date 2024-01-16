Orange rolls out Infinera’s GX Series on AMITIE subsea cable

AMITIE offers network operators unique and robust trans-Atlantic connectivity with ultra-low latency spanning 6,800km it connects France, to the UK and the US.

Orange selected Infinera’s solution based on its optical performance to offer up to 400 GbE services to its customers from the US to France, and across its long-haul terrestrial backhaul network from Boston to New York and Le Porge to Bordeaux in France.

“We are pleased to integrate Infinera’s industry-leading technology for the first time on one of our key transatlantic routes and terrestrial backhaul,” said Aurélien Vigano, VP of international transmission network at Orange.

“With this future-proof technology, Orange is well-positioned to continue to be a major player in the global wholesale market, developing our infrastructure to connect continents together and delivering a unique, high-performance, and robust solution to our customers.”

Orange operates fully resilient global connectivity capability along the world's busiest route, using two state-of-the-art subsea cables, Dunant and AMITIE, to connect France and the US.

Deploying Infinera’s innovative ICE6 technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform enables Orange to keep pace with future optical transmission technologies while maintaining a high level of performance for the next 20 years.

At the same time, using this Infinera solution also significantly reduces Orange’s energy cost per megabit and minimises its carbon footprint.

“Infinera is delighted to partner with Orange to deliver our innovative ICE6 solution across Orange’s critical subsea and terrestrial backhaul routes, offering network operators, wholesale carriers, and enterprise customers resilient and reliable global connectivity capability,” said Nick Walden, senior vice president of worldwide sales, Infinera.