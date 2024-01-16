Aramco Digital and Intel to create Saudi Arabia's first Open RAN development centre

Once built, the facility is expected to drive innovation, foster technological advancements and contribute to the digital transformation landscape in the country.

Specifically, the partnership aims to accelerate the development and deployment of Open RAN technologies, helping to enable Saudi Arabia to build reliable and agile telecoms infrastructure that will accelerate digitisation across various industries.

In addition, this project aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, which focuses on technological advancements and economic diversification.

"This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to helping drive innovation in the Kingdom,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of Aramco Digital.

“The Open RAN development centre is expected to be a catalyst for digital evolution, providing a platform for collaboration, skill development and the creation of a vibrant technology ecosystem. At the heart of this collaboration is the creation of a vibrant pool of local capabilities for advanced 5G and future 6G technologies.”

For its part, Aramco Digital will leverage its knowledge of the development needs and ambitions of the country and the opportunities for Open RAN technology deployment, along with its knowledge of the Kingdom's economic landscape.

While Intel brings its expertise in Open RAN technologies to the collaboration, which as a technology enables greater flexibility, interoperability and innovation.

"We are pleased to collaborate on Open RAN with Aramco Digital and to combine Intel's technological prowess in network and edge computing and software with the local insights and industry leadership of Aramco Digital,” added said Sachin Katti, senior vice president and general manager of the network and edge group at Intel.

“Together, we aim to accelerate the deployment of edge-native Open RAN solutions in Saudi Arabia and beyond."

The Open RAN development centre is due to begin operations in 2024.