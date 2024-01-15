Malaysia reaches 80% 5G network coverage with plans for dual network model

The news means that the country has surpassed its 80% 5G network coverage target and will press on with its plans to now launch as second 5G network.

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) the government’s 5G vehicle company, operates the existing 5G network with a monopoly on coverage and begun construction back in 2021.

The second 5G networkwill operate concurrently with the DNB one and at the same time, Fadzil confirmed plans for a proposed shift to a dual 5G network model.

A special task force, comprised of DNB, the country’s regulator Malaysian Communications And Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the five 5G telcos, were due to meet last week to discuss the roadmap for this new plan and its decision to be sent to the Cabinet.

The meeting was to be chaired by Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican, treasury secretary general and Communication Ministry secretary general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

The five telcos in attendance were CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, Telekom Malaysia and YTL, which have taken a combined 70% equity stake in DNB.

“The government will not take long to consider and make an announcement of a shift from a single to dual 5G network coverage,” said Fadzil.

“After that the dual 5G can be implemented if the terms agreed by the task force are achieved.”