GSA welcomes Adrian Scrase to support 6G standardisation

With the first 6G systems expected to be commercially launched by 2030, the early stages of the 6G standardisation process is now underway. The first 6G specification is due in 3GPP Release 21 by 2028.

“WRC-23 saw the global agreement on the ongoing growth of 5G around the world and paving the way for 6G from 2030 onwards,” said Joe Barrett, president at the GSA.

“In parallel with this important ITU work on the spectrum requirements for 6G, we are also seeing the industry working together under the auspices of 3GPP to deliver standards for 6G.”

“GSA, as the voice of the global mobile ecosystem representing companies engaged in the supply of infrastructure, semiconductors, test equipment, devices, applications and mobile support services, has a central convening and advocacy role to play in this process.

“On behalf of GSA and our members, I’m delighted to welcome Adrian and the exceptional standardisation experience he brings to the team to help lead this effort.”

Prior to joining the GSA, Scrase worked within the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) from 1992, serving as chief technical officer from 2003.

He played an active role in the creation of 3GPP and was responsible for operational support to that project from 1999 to 2023.

Before joining ETSI, he worked within the UK Government on radio regulation and international standardisation.

Scrase said: “Having successfully delivered standards for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, work has already begun on 6G. You might imagine that having already delivered four generations of standards, delivering 6G should be an easy task but this could not be further from the truth. There are many challenges facing the mobile industry at present.

“I’m pleased to be assisting GSA in this essential work and to continue contributing to standardisation in general and mobile standardisation in particular.”