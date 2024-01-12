Nord VPN developers plot eSim launch in next three months

Named Saily, the product will be available for consumers as soon as this quarter. Nord Security runs Nord VPN, one of the world’s most popular digital privacy and security products.

eSim’s are industry-standard digital SIM cards that allow consumers to activate a mobile plan from a network provider without having to use a physical SIM.

Apple’s latest iPhone allows users to install multiple eSim’s and use two mobile phone numbers at the same time.

Nord VPN said Saily will ensure that global connection to the internet is as smooth and effortless as possible. The new app will be launched later this year and early access sign up is already open.

“With travel and remote work on the rise, an eSim app is now more crucial than ever,” said Vykintas Maknickas, head of product strategy at Nord Security.

“We believe that simple and affordable technology is of utmost importance. That’s why we’re so excited to introduce Saily an eSIM app that saves you time and money and even helps you avoid unpleasant situations,”

eSIM cards are mainly used by travellers and people working to connect to the internet from anywhere in the world.

They might also be useful in the user’s home country when they need a cheap data package after a prepaid plan runs out. With an eSIM, a user can buy a short- or long-term plan in minutes.

eSim’s prevent a threat to traditional mobile network operators. The technology makes it easier to switch between providers, reducing loyalty, and can also leave customer experience and interaction in the hands of third parties.

Furthermore, wider adoption of eSim’s will reduce roaming charges from consumers and as such revenues for operators.

“When traveling, you want to have continuous access to the internet, but that’s not always easy,” Maknickas said.

“Even if there’s a coffee shop nearby with an open Wi-Fi network, you don’t want to risk exposing your device to a network you’re not sure is secure. Saily will ensure that you don’t need to use public Wi-Fi networks you don’t trust to access the internet”.

In addition Nord VPN said Saily will help users find affordable data plans in one place. Users will be able to choose from hundreds of countries and dozens of plans to get the deals that are best for them.

The beta version of Saily is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2024.