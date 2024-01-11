Parallel Wireless unveils Hotspot Networks partnership

The collaboration aims to connect residents from rural regions to essential services such as health, education and financial services.

Hotspot Networks is working directly with local and national governments to build 2G and 4G wireless communications infrastructure beyond the radio network. These Initiatives extend beyond communication to support phone banking, education, and health services.

“The terrestrial hurdles faced today are the same as those faced in years past– but the urgency has grown,” said Morenikeji Aniye, founder and CEO at Hotspot Networks.

“Technological advancements in our ability to connect these previously unconnected areas instantaneously bring them into modern times and all the necessities that come with it.”

Once Hotspot Networks’ hardware is installed, Parallel Wireless can manage network activity via their Open RAN software, allowing for reliable service for those that now rely on it.

This partnership has grown Parallel Wireless’s footprint throughout the region, now exceeding over 1,500 sites, and demonstrates the benefits of Open RAN through real-world deployments. Ultimately Open Ran can help connect the disconnected, bringing them in touch with previously out-of-reach banking, health, and educational services.

The US-based Open RAN company has also reached the milestone of 1,500 sites deployed across Africa.

Parallel Wireless has partnered with regional telecommunications providers and governments in countries such as Nigeria, Tanzania, Guinea Conakry, Ghana, South Sudan and Uganda.

Parallel Wireless solutions include 2G and 3G for rural areas, and 2G and 4G for urban and suburban areas. On top of an innovative Open RAN solution, Parallel Wireless also provides full turnkey solutions, including transmission, power, and towers, and manages deployments and operations.

“Our extensive and complex deployments were successful due to our familiarity and experience with the region, which helped us navigate the complex environmental challenges and lack of resources in these areas,” said Yisrael Nov, VP for global sales at Parallel Wireless.

“By extending modern networks throughout these territories, and leveraging multiple technologies, a large population will experience a stronger network, bringing them into a new era of reliable connectivity.”