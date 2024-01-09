Breaking: BDx Indonesia to acquire Indosat’s data centre and edge portfolio for US$170m

Valued at IDR 2,625 billion (US$170 million) these colocation and edge sites are location in key cities including Jakarta, Surabaya, Batam, Medan, Makassar, Bandung, and Semarang, ten of the sites are also connected to six domestic and five international subsea cables.

“We're honored to play a role in shaping Indonesia's digital future through this impactful collaboration. This transaction underscores our dedication to building a sustainable business and propelling Indosat's evolution from Telco to TechCo,” said Vikram Sinha, president director and chief executive officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

“Collaborating with BDx Indonesia not only enhances our customer service but also reinforces our commitment to connecting and empowering every Indonesian. Crucially, aligning our strategic goals will enable Indosat and BDx Indonesia to elevate the nation's technological landscape.”

The deal has been financed by three Indonesian banks - BCA, Bank Permata, and Bank Bukopin which are providing debt to BDx Indonesia to bolster its capital and support its growth plans. FTI Capital Advisors acted as the financial advisor to Indosat in this transaction.

The addition of this new portfolio to BDx Indonesia data centre ecosystem will enable interconnection between enterprises and cloud providers, content delivery networks and digital finance companies over Internet exchanges, cloud onramps, and private interconnects.

“This acquisition is a testament to BDx Indonesia’s commitment to the country’s digital future. It is also an endorsement of the technical and operational capabilities of BDx that provided the confidence to our partner to sell their entire portfolio of data centre and edge sites to us,” said Mayank Srivastava, chief executive officer of BDx.

“We are the foremost carrier-neutral data centre provider in the country and, with the expanded portfolio, are set to emerge as Indonesia’s preferred partner for digitalisation.”

To date, BDx Indonesia has expanded and upgraded the four data centres in Jakarta and West Java that were transferred in 2022, with one site ready for high-density AI workloads powered by green hydropower and equipped with sustainable liquid cooling technology.

Most of its sites have the potential for expansion in existing buildings and adjacent land parcels, specifically the Batam site can be developed to cater for spillover demand from Singapore. The current portfolio will be expanded and upgraded as per global BDx operating standards.

Once the deal is complete, BDx Indonesia will have a total IT capacity of more than 150MW in Indonesia across ten carrier-neutral colocation facilities.

A new 15MW facility is being built near Jakarta with an estimated go live date of Q4 2024, a 100MW hyperscale campus at Suryacipta, East Jakarta, and carrier-neutral edge sites in all main islands of Indonesia are also in the works, which will all be built according to eco-friendly design specifications.

In addition, all BDx Indonesia data centres will offer internet exchange facilities and private network interconnects with cloud onramps from various partners.