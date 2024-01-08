Wiseband and Rivada partner on satellite network expansion in the Middle East

Wiseband delivers customised private satellite networking solutions designed in line with high-performance and strict security requirements, with connectivity projects in UAE, KSA, Kuwait and Egypt.

“Wiseband is looking to tap onto Rivada Space Networks’ highly secure point-to-point secure communications network to provide advanced and customizable secure solutions to our existing enterprise customers and to develop the emerging markets in Middle East,” said Ahmed Hassan, CEO of Wiseband.

“The OuterNET is a fully interconnected orbital network which effectively serves as a private network in space, capable of routing traffic at gigabit speeds from one satellite to another with no need for a gateway on earth. We see this as the key infrastructure for the development of the enterprise and government sectors in the Middle East and beyond.”

Rivada’s point-to-point orbital network, the OuterNET, is a next-gen constellation combining inter-satellite laser links with onboard processing to provide routing and switching capabilities and create an optical mesh network in space.

This orbital network, in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates a secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies lower than terrestrial fibre over similar long distances.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Wiseband based on their long history and expertise in serving the telecoms sector in Middle East region,” said Declan Ganley, CEO of Rivada Space Networks.

“Rivada’sOuterNET is what data communications has been waiting for – a game-changing constellation that re-defines connectivity in terms of security, latency, capacity, efficiency, and coverage. As a completely new type of LEO constellation, the OuterNET can provide the Middle East region with a next-generation infrastructure for secure, resilient communications and network expansion.”

By routing traffic on a physically separated network, it creates a layer of defense for organisations that need to securely share data between widely distributed sites.

For enterprise and government communications, Rivada's OuterNET will provide an easy-to-deploy network with higher bandwidth and improved security for resilient and more reliable communications services.