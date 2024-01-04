Liberty Latin America chooses BTS as exclusive international voice partner for Costa Rica, Panama, and Puerto Rico Markets, USVI

Elevating Global Communications Through Strategic Partnerships

BTS, a leading international communications solutions provider with extensive experience and proprietary technology, was selected by Liberty Latin America as their exclusive International Voice Managed Services Partner for Costa Rica, Panama, USVI, and Puerto Rico markets, reinforcing the delivery of exceptional quality as one of their key priorities.

As of December 17th, 2023, BTS will operate as the exclusive gateway for all LLA’s inbound and outbound international long-distance traffic for the specified markets.

Excellent Solutions Forged Through Exceptional Partnerships

Characterized by the challenges of high operational costs, new communications tools, and the continuous evolution of the international voice sector, new innovative business strategies are being adapted. This new era presents a unique opportunity to redefine the industry through strategic collaborations. The alignment between BTS and Liberty Latin America ensures the delivery of exceptional quality and sets the highest standards in international voice services.

Empowering Liberty Latin America's Leadership Through Innovation

BTS Managed Services focuses on tailored solutions meticulously engineered for operational precision. With a dedicated development team, an AI-powered platform, and an extensive partner network featuring direct links globally, BTS ensures the agility to handle the entire operations process efficiently, addressing ever-changing industry needs and proactively managing potential threats.

Through this partnership, BTS and Liberty Latin America join forces to set industry standards and provide customers with exceptional experience.

About Liberty Latin America: https://lla.com/

About BTS: www.bts.io