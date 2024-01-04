Liberty Latin America chooses BTS as exclusive international voice partner for Costa Rica, Panama, and Puerto Rico Markets, USVI
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Sponsored Content

Liberty Latin America chooses BTS as exclusive international voice partner for Costa Rica, Panama, and Puerto Rico Markets, USVI

Sponsored Content: BTS
January 04, 2024 01:04 PM
BTSxLiberty-Website.png

BTS will operate as the exclusive gateway for all LLA’s inbound and outbound international long-distance traffic for the specified markets.

Elevating Global Communications Through Strategic Partnerships

BTS, a leading international communications solutions provider with extensive experience and proprietary technology, was selected by Liberty Latin America as their exclusive International Voice Managed Services Partner for Costa Rica, Panama, USVI, and Puerto Rico markets, reinforcing the delivery of exceptional quality as one of their key priorities. 

As of December 17th, 2023, BTS will operate as the exclusive gateway for all LLA’s inbound and outbound international long-distance traffic for the specified markets. 

Excellent Solutions Forged Through Exceptional Partnerships

Characterized by the challenges of high operational costs, new communications tools, and the continuous evolution of the international voice sector, new innovative business strategies are being adapted. This new era presents a unique opportunity to redefine the industry through strategic collaborations. The alignment between BTS and Liberty Latin America ensures the delivery of exceptional quality and sets the highest standards in international voice services. 

Empowering Liberty Latin America's Leadership Through Innovation 

BTS Managed Services focuses on tailored solutions meticulously engineered for operational precision. With a dedicated development team, an AI-powered platform, and an extensive partner network featuring direct links globally, BTS ensures the agility to handle the entire operations process efficiently, addressing ever-changing industry needs and proactively managing potential threats. 

Through this partnership, BTS and Liberty Latin America join forces to set industry standards and provide customers with exceptional experience. 

About Liberty Latin America: https://lla.com/

About BTS: www.bts.io

Topics

NewsIndustry VoicesInfrastructure and NetworksMessaging
SB
Sponsored Content: BTS
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article

As a premium subscriber, you can gift this article for free

You have 10 article gifts to share each month
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe