center3: The Digital Hub Powering the MENA Region - New Data Centers in the Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia

These facilities represent not only fresh milestones in their growth but also reinforce their existing presence in the region, setting a new standard in technological innovation and economic development.

Dammam Data Center: A New Technological Powerhouse

The new Dammam Data Center expands center3's capabilities in the region, spreading across 24,000 square meters with a total power of 19.5 MW. Designed for high scalability, it features 8 data halls and space for 1200 racks, 150 per hall. This data center, boasting TCDD & TCCF TIER 3 Uptime Certification, showcases their commitment to excellence and reliability, enhancing existing infrastructure in the area.

AlKhobar Data Center: Redefining Regional Scalability

The AlKhobar Data Center, a significant addition to center3's portfolio, extends over 35,000 square meters with a power capacity of 24.4 MW. With 10 data halls and capacity for up to 1500 racks, this facility emphasizes adaptability and scalability. Also adhering to the TCDD & TCCF TIER 3 Uptime Certification, it complements existing services while pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Empowering Growth and Connectivity in the GCC Region

The introduction of these new data centers is a welcome development for businesses needing operations in the KSA Eastern region and neighboring GCC countries. Customers will benefit from enhanced scalability options, robust infrastructure, and proximity to critical markets. This expansion not only taps into new customer segments but also strengthen the infrastructure for existing clients, offering them unprecedented growth and diversification opportunities.

The presence of these new data centers drives a number of infrastructural enhancements, significantly improving the region's network capabilities. This advancement benefits not only the data centers but also elevates the overall quality of services and connectivity for the entire region.

In launching the Dammam and AlKhobar data centers, center3 marks a transformative phase for the Eastern Province, steering it towards a future replete with technological innovation, economic prosperity, and infrastructural growth. These data centers further demonstrate our unwavering commitment to advancing digital transformation, facilitating business operations for our customers, and enhancing the economic development of the region.