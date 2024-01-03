Turkcell to sell Ukrainian business units to NJJ Capital

Details of the sale price has not been disclosed as it will be “determined at the closing” according to a statement posted on its website.

Although according to Bloomberg, the nominal values of shares sold are 12.7 billion Ukrainian hryvnias ($333.4 million) for Lifecell, 47.2 million Ukrainian hryvnias for Global Bilgi and 1.96 billion Ukrainian hryvnias for Ukrtower.

The news comes after Ali Taha Koc was named as chief executive officer for the company, succeeding Bulent Aksu who served as CEO for only a few days.

Koc had served as a counsellor in the Turkish government and was subsequently appointed as the head of information technologies at the Turkish Presidency.

NJJ Capital is a private equity firm backed by French technology investor, Xavier Niel.