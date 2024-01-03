Turkcell to sell Ukrainian business units to NJJ Capital
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Turkcell to sell Ukrainian business units to NJJ Capital

Natalie Bannerman
January 03, 2024 01:28 PM
handshake business deal NEW_ca0788.jpeg

Turkcell has entered into an agreement to sell its Ukrainian business units, mobile operator Lifecell; digital services provider Global Bilgi and tower company Ukrtower, to NJJ Capital.

Details of the sale price has not been disclosed as it will be “determined at the closing” according to a statement posted on its website.

Although according to Bloomberg, the nominal values of shares sold are 12.7 billion Ukrainian hryvnias ($333.4 million) for Lifecell, 47.2 million Ukrainian hryvnias for Global Bilgi and 1.96 billion Ukrainian hryvnias for Ukrtower.

The news comes after Ali Taha Koc was named as chief executive officer for the company, succeeding Bulent Aksu who served as CEO for only a few days.

Koc had served as a counsellor in the Turkish government and was subsequently appointed as the head of information technologies at the Turkish Presidency.

NJJ Capital is a private equity firm backed by French technology investor, Xavier Niel.

Topics

NewsInvestment & FinanceNJJ Capital
NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article

As a premium subscriber, you can gift this article for free

You have 10 article gifts to share each month
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe