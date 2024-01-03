Atos begins due diligence on €1.8bn offer from Airbus
Atos begins due diligence on €1.8bn offer from Airbus

Natalie Bannerman
January 03, 2024 12:50 PM
Securing networks in an automated world.jpg

Atos Group has begun its process of due diligence following a €1.8bn offer for its big data & security (BDS) business unit from Airbus.

The news forms part of the company’s ‘asset disposal program’ with the aim of reducing the company’s debt.

“Discussions with Airbus are currently at a preliminary stage and will progress, and the company will update the market on their outcome in due course,” stated Atos as part of its latest market update posted to its website.

In a statement to Reuters, an Airbus spokesperson said: "The acquisition of BDS could significantly accelerate the digital transformation of Airbus, enhance the company’s defence and security portfolio with strong capabilities in cyber, advanced computing and artificial intelligence."

The offer is one of two non-binding interest letters received by Atos, the second relates only to part of BDS’s perimeter, no details of the financial offer has been disclosed.

In related news, in early 2023 Atos received an offer from Airbus to to acquire a minority stake of 29.9% in Evidian, the Identity and Access Management solution.

At the time, Bertrand Meunier, chairman of the board of directors, Atos, stated: “Airbus’ interest in becoming an anchor shareholder is an acknowledgement of Evidian’s unique capabilities in an increasingly complex digital environment with heightened security challenges.

“Through this proposed large-scale partnership, we would accelerate Evidian’s industrial project and future growth while ensuring technological sovereignty in France and in Europe in the critical fields of cloud, advanced computing, cybersecurity and digitalization. Atos, including Evidian’s teams, and Airbus have a long history of collaboration and share common values, and, going forward, they would continue to foster innovation and excellence.”

A month later, Airbus decided to no longer pursue the discussions for a potential acquisition of a minority stake of 29.9% in Evidian.

Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
