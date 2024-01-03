NYT’s OpenAI lawsuit ‘could slow down’ AI advancements

The lawsuit alleges that the AI platform uses millions of the newspaper’s articles without permission to train its chatbots.

While The Times became the first major US outlet to sue OpenAI, it isn’t the first group to bring forward claims of copyright infringement.

In September, a group of authors suing OpenAI rejected the company’s argument that their copyrights were not violated.

"OpenAI is clearly signalling its intent to unilaterally rewrite U.S. copyright law in its favour — starting now," the writers said at the time.

John Muskell, an AI marketing strategist believes that the lawsuit is a “pivotal moment that could redefine the use of copyrighted material in AI development”.

In a LinkedIn article, Muskell writes that if the New York Times prevails, it could set a precedent that might require AI developers to obtain permissions for the vast arrays of data used in training AI models.

“This could significantly slow down AI advancements and alter how companies approach data collection and usage,” he says.

Moving forward, Muskell believes that the lawsuit could be a catalyst for change, sparking discussions and potential reforms in how we view and manage intellectual property in an age where AI plays an increasingly significant role.

“It’s a moment that calls for a balance between protecting the rights of creators and fostering the innovative spirit that drives progress,” he writes.