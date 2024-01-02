Sparkle launches GreenMed subsea cable in the Adriatic sea

Through a diverse and low latency route, GreenMed will create a fibre optic infrastructure corridor to connect Central Europe, the Balkans, and Central-Eastern Mediterranean countries.

Starting from Italy’s Adriatic coast, the system will connect by land to Milan and then to the other major European internet and cloud nodes.

"With GreenMed, Sparkle continues the expansion of its network by creating a route with highly innovative features that crosses the Mediterranean basin to support the demand for intercontinental connectivity and the growing digitalisation of the Balkan area,” said Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle.

Once complete, the project will support the development of the Balkan digital market which is predicted to grow at a forecasted 25% (compound annual growth rate 22-29). The system will deliver a secure and diversified route in addition to the existing terrestrial backbones.

The island of Crete in Greece will also connect to the GreenMed system, which in recent years has become a significant digital gateway for the region and the landing point for Sparkle's BlueMed cable which connects Italy with France, Greece and various countries across the Mediterranean before connecting to Aqaba in Jordan.

