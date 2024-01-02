Airtel Africa names new CEO as Ogunsanya retires

Ogunsanya joined Airtel in 2012 and ran Nigerian operations of the telecommunications and mobile money business for nine years. He was appointed CEO of the group in 2021.

Upon his retirement, Ogunsanya will become the Airtel Africa Charitable Foundation’s inaugural chair, and will be responsible for sustainability initiatives and charitable operations across its locations in Africa.

Ogunsanya will also be available to advise Airtel Africa chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, the board and new CEO Sunil Taldar for 12 months.

Taldar was only hired by Airtel Africa in October 2023, initially as director for transformation. He will begin transitioning to CEO by working alongside Ogunsanya and will officially assume the role on July 1 this year.

“The board is delighted to appoint Sunil Taldar as the group's next CEO," Mittal said. "His industry experience, strategic vision, constant customer focus and proven record of delivery will enable him to deliver our strategic objectives and to lead the Group in the next stages of its development,”

Speaking highly of Ogunsanya’s time in charge, Mittal said the outgoing CEO had led the business effectively, and pointed to Airtel Africa’s financial results as evidence.

Under Ogunsanya’s leadership Airtel Africa maintained double-digit revenue growth over many quarters and delivered new products to its customers across the continent.

In December, for example, Airtel Africa launched a new data centre subsidiary, Nxtra, that is being spearheaded by ex AWS data centre boss Yashnath Issur.

Ogunsanya wished Taldar well in the role, and said he was looking forward to continuing to empower Africans through digital transformation via the foundation.

The foundation’s objectives will focus on promoting digital inclusion, financial inclusion, access to education, and environmental protection.

Airtel Africa confirmed the foundation will be a separate legal entity and be independent of the Airtel Africa Group.