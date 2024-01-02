XConnect enlists James Williams as VP of business development

Williams will identify opportunities to support voice, messaging and identity and verification players from across the globe with XConnect’s data sets and solutions.

Williams said: “I’ve had a wonderful experience working with MEF over the past 3 years, and I decided that now is the right time to explore and participate in new opportunities in the global communications market.

“XConnect is a great fit for me as a trusted player in the industry. Its mission to restore trust in communications matches up with my values and is an area where I can effectively apply my years of knowledge.

“I look forward to continuing to contribute to both the messaging and communications industry as a whole, and more specifically, with MEF where XConnect plays a significant role.”

Prior to his appointment at XConnect, Williams worked as director of programmes at Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF).

He brings over 30 years of telecoms industry experience to the role, with expertise in business messaging, omnichannel, customer journey orchestration and mobile subscriber intelligence.

“We are so pleased to welcome James to the dedicated team at XConnect. It is a pivotal time for the telecoms industry as we work towards restoring trust in communications and his extensive experience will add huge momentum to our mission,” said Eli Katz, CEO and founder of XConnect.

“We are big supporters of the fantastic work that MEF does across our ecosystem, and James’s background makes him a natural fit for us, aligning closely with our vision for the future.

“He will make a great addition to the team, and we are ready to support the communications ecosystem’s convergence and transformation with his valuable contributions.”

Last year, Williams spoke to Capacity about how major players can spread awareness about business messaging.