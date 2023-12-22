Ciena, KT to build nationwide 600G route in South Korea
News

Saf Malik
December 22, 2023 10:50 AM
Ciena HQ.jpg

Ciena has completed the construction of South Korea’s first nationwide 600G transmission network.

The project by the South Korean operator is an initiative to proactively address the rapidly increasing data traffic related to AI, cloud and 5G.

The transmission network, operational since September 2023, spans over 1,000km and is capable of transmitting 600G per wavelength in long-distance segments connecting major cities.

Henry Kim, regional managing director of Ciena North Asia stated: “As pioneers in coherent optical technology, Ciena has been supplying optical transmission equipment capable of delivering 100G and 400G services to domestic telecom operators.

“The 600G transmission network introduced by KT is expected to provide a groundbreaking, cost-effective solution for transmitting high-capacity traffic throughout South Korea.

"This, in turn, is anticipated to enhance dedicated circuit services significantly."

SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
