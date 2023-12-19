What does it mean to win a Global Carrier Award?

Since its inception, Mobily’s progress has been marked by a series of significant milestones that have established it as a premier digital enabler. It is one of the biggest wholesale and carrier providers, underpinned by national and international network contributions that keep the world connected.

Mobily provides full connectivity solutions and a secure point-to-point network to link various locations over Mobily’s domestic and international borders infrastructure, global POPs, submarine cable systems, various landing stations, neutral IXs, and data centres.

Moreover, Mobily’s Digitisation strategy is set to meet the growing demand for innovative services that are combined with flexible state-of-the-art solutions.

Further building upon this growing momentum, Mobily Wholesale was proud to receive industry-wide recognition as the Best Middle East Carrier at the esteemed Global Carrier Awards (GCAs).

The award was presented to Mobily during the prestigious awards ceremony held in London, UK, on October 18, in conjunction with the Capacity Europe 2023 event.

Mobily's submission underscored the company's unique value proposition for both national and international end-users, as well as its comprehensive end-to-end solutions capabilities.

Eng. Thamer Alfadda, SVP of wholesale & carriers said: "We are delighted to be acknowledged by The Global Carrier Awards as the Best Middle East Carrier. This prestigious award underscores the dedication and hard work we have invested in transforming Mobily into a premier digital enabler. Our customers and partners trust us because of our commitment to delivering exceptional services and we remain steadfast in our pursuit of becoming a market leader."

Eng. Alfadda added: “Our commitment as a digital enabler and our strategic partnerships have enabled us to stay ahead of the curve and realise several achievements driven by our company’s strategy to strengthen the value proposition and establish multi-faceted partnerships. We remain committed to being the provider of choice for users while continuing to deliver excellence to our customers and partners and achieve even greater heights in the years to come.”

The award is a testament to Mobily Wholesale's ongoing commitment to operational excellence, reflected in several key achievements, including forging strategic partnerships with top-tier industry players, rapid expansion of subsea, terrestrial and cross-border, and data centre infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the signing of pivotal agreements related to subsea routes, technological innovations, and more showcases Mobily’s determination to be at the cutting-edge of technology and service offerings.