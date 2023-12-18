Luis Prendes named as new Fundación Telefónica’s managing director
Appointments

Luis Prendes named as new Fundación Telefónica’s managing director

Natalie Bannerman
December 18, 2023 11:26 AM
Luis-Prendes.jpg

Fundación Telefónica’s board of trustees, chaired by José María Álvarez-Pallete, have appointed Luis Prendes as the new managing director of the business.

Effective as of 1st January 2024, Prendes will replace Carmen Morenés, who is stepping down from the role after a successful five-year period.

Prendes is a specialist in intellectual property, new technologies and digital business, after working for various international firms, including American organisation Squire, Sanders & Dempsey and Spanish law firms Albiñana & Suárez de Lezo.

Having joined the Telefónica Group in 2002, he has since then held various positions of legal responsibility, including legal director of Terra Networks Spain, legal director of Telefónica Móviles for the Andean region and legal director of Telefónica International business (for all of Latin America).

In 2011, he became general secretary of the Telefónica Group in Peru. In 2014 he was appointed general secretary of Telefónica Digital and in 2017 he assumed the role of global director of legal business affairs of Telefónica SA.

From 2021 to present day, he has served as chief legal officer of Telefónica SA and as global director of digital transformation of the legal areas of the Telefónica group.

Carmen Morenés work in the role has recognised for advancing the transformative vocation of Fundación Telefónica by the Board of Trustees.

Specifically, she has played a decisive role over the last five years at the head of the general management to help change people’s lives to improve their employability, reduce the educational gap and address the prevailing social and digital vulnerability.

Among her main milestones, she led the Corporate Volunteering Program, which became a benchmark not only for its size, given the involvement of many volunteers, but also for being a program in which the involvement and leadership of the volunteer really achieves a very significant impact through their actions.

NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
