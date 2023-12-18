Scala Data Centers unveils new HyperEdge data centre in Porto Alegre city

TheSPOAPA01 data centre is part of the HyperEdge family of facilities and is designed to meet the demand for connection and distributed computing offering 4.8MW of IT load.

With an investment of R$ 240 million (US$ 48 million), the data centre is dedicated to hyperscale customers, with large volumes of data and processing.

SPOAPA01 is based in the Navegantes neighbourhood, close to Salgado Filho International Airport, in a region called 4th District, which is a key innovation and technology hub in the city of Rio Grande do Sul.

The site is located close to legacy data centres, in a highly connected region and near to the Malbec System, a subsea cable that will soon have a branch connecting Porto Alegre to the city of Buenos Aires.

"We are excited about the inauguration of this new data centre, which occupies a strategic position close to data centres that serve telecom operators,” said Marcos Peigo, CEO and co-founder of Scala.

“Despite the obsolete architecture, density and capacity compared to Hyperscale customer standards, these other sites in the region represent relevant points of connection and traffic interest. With this site now in operation, our customers finally have the alternative of a global standard data centre to serve the region's growing market, including support for the Buenos Aires region, in Argentina."

SPOAPA01 is 100% powered by certified renewable energy and the building is designed to operate with a power usage effectiveness of less than 1.4 and a water usage effectiveness of zero, using closed circuit and air cooling.

The construction met sustainability goals by employing the FastDeploy approach, Scala's proprietary design and construction methodology which time to deploy by to 50%.

This FastDeploy approach is based on prefabricated and transportable modular components, which are integrated into the buildings where the data centre is located.

The project was led by the company's Center of Excellence in Engineering, which has more than 400 engineers, architects, and data centre specialists across Latin America.