Exa Infrastructure and Grid Telecom partner on connectivity across Southeastern Europe

This new connectivity will establish a critical link to the broader Balkans and Mediterranean region.

"Our strategic partnership with Grid Telecom is a major step into delivering our vision and growth plans, further enhancing connectivity and diversification in Greece and across Southeastern Europe,” said Nicholas Collins, chief commercial officer at Exa Infrastructure.

“Exa is focused and committed to building the digital infrastructure of the future, needed to support the increasing demand for international bandwidth. Our combined forces will create and support an important new telecommunications corridor to enable our customers to scale and grow in the broader region."

The partnership the two will provide their wholesale and corporate customers with diverse open-access interconnection and international reach across Europe.

Specifically, Exa and Grid Telecom networks will create new data routes, providing low latency, strong redundancy, advanced cyber security and high capacity.

"Grid Telecom consolidates its position as the prime carrier-neutral wholesale provider in Greece, offering telecommunications corridors of high capacity and reliability,” added George Psyrris, managing director of Grid Telecom.

“The collaboration achieved between Exa Infrastructure and Grid Telecom will enable them to provide total solutions to their customers, leveraging on their extensive experience and expertise. The strategic cooperation with Exa, is in line with Grid Telecom's strategy to strengthen its infrastructure, expanding its international network, and increasing its entry points to Western Europe."

The news comes as Exa continues to expand its network presence across the Mediterranean, delivering edge data connectivity to Greece as well as neighbouring countries.

Grid Telecom - a subsidiary and the telecoms vehicle of IPTO (Independent Power Transmission Operator) of Greece - has been leveraging IPTO’s optical network and integrating it with its own fibre links and points of presence.

As a result, it has delivered network diversity and low latency, while at the same time creating a new carrier neutral, open-access, connectivity hub in the region.