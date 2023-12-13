Eutelsat OneWeb to provide LEO satellite services in Libya

RLTT is already accessing geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) services from Eutelsat Group.

It will add the low Earth orbit (LEO) services required for the high-speed low latency connectivity from early 2024.

This will create a hybrid bundle of both enhanced GEO and LEO services.

Eutelsat OneWeb will provide exclusive access to its LEO powered connectivity constellation, delivering full connectivity over Libya.

The services will provide high-speed, low latency connectivity for a range of applications including commercial connectivity to Libya’s oil and gas and financial services industries. It will also connect Government sectors, act as cellular backhaul for mobile network operators and supply remote connectivity for humanitarian organisations.

“Eutelsat OneWeb was formed to bring together GEO and LEO constellations to meet a growing customer need for integrated satellite connectivity,” said Cyril Dujardin, co-general manager of Eutelsat OneWeb.

Dujardin said the extension of Eutelsat OneWeb’s relationship with RLTT demonstrated the demand for these services.

“We continue to see huge demand for high-speed connectivity as we roll out our LEO services globally, with the wide variety of potential use cases that the increased resilience offers proving highly attractive to customers. By building on existing customer relationships, we are able to grow the business in international markets and continue to bridge the digital divide globally,” he said.

The announcement comes hot of the heels of another deal on the African market for Eutelsat OneWeb. The company signed a distribution agreement with NEC XON, an African ICT integrator covering Sub-Saharan Africa, in November.

Eutelsat said demand for its unique connectivity solution in the region is very high, with agreements such as these helping to bridge the digital divide across the continent and bring high-speed connectivity, regardless of location.

“We have been working with Eutelsat Group for several years now and are excited to bring its high-speed, low-latency connectivity to our customers across the oil and gas, cellular backhaul and humanitarian sectors,” said Taha Ellafi, chairman at RLTT.

“By combining both LEO and GEO powered connectivity, we are able to meet the different needs of our customers without having to use multiple providers. Through this exclusive deal, we look forward to bringing unmatched connectivity across Libya,” Ellafi concluded.