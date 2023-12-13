Boldyn Networks to support Rome 5G

Boldyn will implement Roma5G, a project whereby the UK headquartered company will construct, manage, operate, and maintain 5G and Wi-Fi infrastructure.

Rome has one eye on the Jubilee 2025, a significant celebration in the Catholic Christian calendar, that will see an anticipated 32 million people visit Rome.

The cities mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, is keen to make Rome a connected, digital, and sustainable smart city at the forefront of Europe.

The project will see BAI Communications cover all of Rome’s major metro lines including 83 stations and 68 km of tunnels. All frequency bands in 4G and 5G services will be accommodated for.

Boldyn will also build 2,200 signal propagation points that will be open to all MNOs, and based on small cells to provide 5G underlay coverage.

A free Wi-Fi network for the City of Rome will be developed, with about 850 points of presence distributed in 100 squares and adjacent streets. The deployments will be focused on the areas popular among Rome’s visitors.

Boldyn will also supply, install, and manage approximately 1,800 IoT sensors and 2,000 high-resolution 5G cameras for the development of smart city solutions.

“The collaboration with Boldyn Networks will allow the creation of a next-gen technological network, 5G and Wi-Fi to enable the most advanced digital services,” Gualtieri, said.

“We will also enable the city to achieve a reduction in electromagnetic emissions, leveraging a neutral technology open to all mobile operators,” he continued.

Boldyn will use experience from its project with Transport for London, which will see it implement a neutral host mobile network across the tube, to deploy the technology in Rome.

Boldyn are also working in the US on LinkNYC, where it is enabling the largest public free outdoor Wi-Fi network in the United States.