Pioneer Consulting to continue support of FISH submarine cable
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Pioneer Consulting to continue support of FISH submarine cable

Saf Malik
December 13, 2023 12:52 AM
Pioneer_Phil_deGuzman_Photo.jpg

Pioneer Consulting has been selected to provide initial engineering and design services for the FISH in SEAK submarine cable system (fibre internet serving homes in Southeast Alaska), an early-stage submarine cable which complements the FISH in AK project (fibre internet serving homes in Alaska).

Contracted by Cordova Telecom Cooperative, Pioneer will oversee the selection of a permitting company and marine route survey contractor for the FISH in AK cable, following its successful completion of the cable’s engineering and design phase.

Engineering of a 900km undersea cable for FISH in SEAK began in fall 2023. The cable will expand the system’s critical connectivity to some of the most remote areas in Southeast Alaska, delivering greater broadband capacity to local communities.

The FISH in SEAK and Fish in AK cables will connect at a landing station hub in Cordova, Alaska.

"We are thrilled to continue this critical work with the Cordova Telecom Cooperative," said Philip deGuzman, director of client solutions at Pioneer Consulting.

"It is an honour to support the various stages of this project to bring expanded connectivity and greater reliability to Cordova and the surrounding communities."

The FISH project is funded the US Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program – an initiative to provide connectivity to rural and underserved communities.

Once it is fully implemented, FISH in AK will connect Cordova and Seward with branching units to Johnstone Point and the Village of Chenga while FISH in SEAK will connect Cordova and Juneau, with additional fibre connection to Yakutat, Pelican, Gustavus and Hoonah.

Topics

News NewsSubseaInfrastructure and Networks
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe