Pioneer Consulting to continue support of FISH submarine cable

Contracted by Cordova Telecom Cooperative, Pioneer will oversee the selection of a permitting company and marine route survey contractor for the FISH in AK cable, following its successful completion of the cable’s engineering and design phase.

Engineering of a 900km undersea cable for FISH in SEAK began in fall 2023. The cable will expand the system’s critical connectivity to some of the most remote areas in Southeast Alaska, delivering greater broadband capacity to local communities.

The FISH in SEAK and Fish in AK cables will connect at a landing station hub in Cordova, Alaska.

"We are thrilled to continue this critical work with the Cordova Telecom Cooperative," said Philip deGuzman, director of client solutions at Pioneer Consulting.

"It is an honour to support the various stages of this project to bring expanded connectivity and greater reliability to Cordova and the surrounding communities."

The FISH project is funded the US Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program – an initiative to provide connectivity to rural and underserved communities.

Once it is fully implemented, FISH in AK will connect Cordova and Seward with branching units to Johnstone Point and the Village of Chenga while FISH in SEAK will connect Cordova and Juneau, with additional fibre connection to Yakutat, Pelican, Gustavus and Hoonah.