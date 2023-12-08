e& partners Huawei to unveil net-zero 5G Massive MIMO site at COP28

This new site deployment will be showcased during the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP28).

Powered by renewable energy, the 5G site demonstrates the convergence of sustainability and wireless technology. Massive MIMO technology, improves capacity, coverage, and user experience.

The partnership lays the foundation for a new era of green network infrastructure, with the region's most energy-efficient 100% off-grid 5G site, powered by an AI-based energy management system, expected to reduce CO2 emissions by around 26 tonnes per year.

"Our partnership with Huawei to launch the region's first 5G Massive MIMO net-zero site is a testament to our commitment to sustainable innovation. Launched for the first time at COP28, this initiative demonstrates our ability to marry technology and sustainability, engaging world leaders in a dialogue on climate action,” said Khalid Murshed, chief technology and information officer at etisalat by e&.

"Our vision is to be at the forefront of sustainable technologies that support the UAE's Net-Zero 2050 strategy. Together with Huawei, we aim to expand our portfolio of zero-carbon sites and set the standard for sustainable telecommunications infrastructure."

The site boasts solar power and smart energy storage solutions, specifically using advanced MetaAAU (64T64R with 384 antenna array), Multi-band RRU and green antennas.

These technologies improve energy efficiency by up to 25% and multi-band RRU reduce the radio weight up to 66%.

Managed by NetEco, an artificial intelligence system, the site's energy consumption is meticulously optimised, with a focus on real-time energy management.

In related news e& purchased controlling stake in PPF Telecom for up to €2.5 billion, partnering partner with PPF in four markets, excluding Czech Republic.