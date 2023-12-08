Arelion announces first point of presence (PoP) in Portugal to expand connectivity across Iberian Peninsula

Arelion today announced its first point of presence (PoP) in Portugal at the Equinix LS11 data centre in Lisbon. The new PoP will serve both enterprise and wholesale customers, taking advantage of the new subsea cables and landing points that have made Lisbon a natural interconnect point to the EU, Africa and Latin America, for high-speed connectivity and IP services.

The new PoP will help bring the global Internet and Cloud Ecosystem to Portugal, ramping enterprise and wholesale customers directly onto Arelion’s global AS1299 internet backbone. The network supports 70% of all Internet routes. With the arrival of new subsea cable systems like Equiano and EllaLink, Lisbon has become a gateway not only for Portuguese end-users, but also for Africa and Latin America.

Operators, content and digital service providers have largely used interconnects in other markets, such as London, Paris or Madrid, to exchange their traffic. Now, service providers, content providers, and enterprises will be able to connect locally in Lisbon with quality assured access to Arelion’s global network services.

“Portugal has evolved into a fast-growing digital economy where consumers and enterprises need to reach global cloud and content service providers, as well as provide their own services to a global market,” said Christoph Lannert, head of EMEA sales at Arelion. “Large-scale data centre and fibre investments in the region, along with future subsea systems like 2Africa, Nuvem and Medusa, makes Lisbon into a hot spot for connectivity between Africa, Latin America and other parts of the EU. Arelion is committed to supporting this growth with resilient, high-capacity connectivity”.

Mattias Fridström, VP & chief evangelist, Arelion comments:

”Lisbon is establishing themselves as the gateway towards the south-west Atlantic Ocean. New cables arriving from South America and Western Africa to Europe will now be connected direct to the most extensive Internet Backbone in the World.”

Arelion’s fibre network offers a full ecosystem of data centre, cloud and content services that includes direct, fully resilient access to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud on a global basis.