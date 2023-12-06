BICS and Telcofan to streamline private networks through latest collaboration

Specifically, the partnership will solve many technical challenges associated with connecting IoT devices to private networks, such as initial setup and ensuring consistent connectivity for travelling devices.

“Private networks, particularly in the case of 5G, promise to transform businesses like manufacturing and logistics, but technical complexity can be a barrier to adoption,” said Lieven Vanthomme, managing director at Telcofan.

“Alongside BICS, Telcofan is making it easier than ever with one SIM, with one unique identity, to use on your private network or even an operator network.”

By collaborating with BICS, Telcofan will be able to provide customers with SIMs and eSIMs for their connected devices, such as smart factory components or tracking chips for shipping pallets.

Using the accompanying SIM management platform, organisations will be able to flexibly set up and manage multiple connected devices in real-time.

BICS and Telcofan are also enabling eSIMs to roam between public and private networks more easily as well as to use national public networks as a backup.

This solution also removes the need for complex operator agreements, helping enterprises avoid network "lock-in" and enabling devices to roam freely across global networks.

“As businesses look to leverage next-gen technology like M2M and IoT, companies like BICS and Telcofan can help handle connectivity requirements without enterprises having to plunge into the world of telco,” added Divya Ghai Wakankar, VP of enterprise business & marketing at BICS.

“With BICS and Telcofan, businesses now have access to a global SIM/eSIM and a platform that makes connecting devices simple, from network roaming through to SIM provisioning.”

The collaboration comes as businesses across various industries including manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and security increasingly seek to adopt private mobile networks to connect on-site technology such as machines and IoT devices.

Private networks deliver more consistent connectivity and greater security but setting them up can be complex, making it an initial hurdle that is hard to overcome.

These networks are typically bespoke, requiring integrators like Telcofan to be able to meet different technical requirements and making setup seamless for customers.