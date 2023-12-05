GBI launches new point of presence in Oman

This new location serves as an interconnection point to all major data centres in the Gulf region to Asia and Europe. It also delivers a more streamlined service delivery for GBI’s international carrier, OTT and gaming provider customers with seamless accessibility into the Gulf region.

“Our new POP in Oman reinforces GBI’s strategic positioning in the Gulf region to offer maximum availability for regional and international digital exchange,” said Brendan Press, chief commercial officer at GBI.

“This expansion empowers our customers to interact both within and outside the Gulf in a seamless and cost-effective way that will further enhance communities’ access to digital experiences.”

In addition, using GBI’s L2 and L3 Peering offering, MPLS routes and its expansive cable network to major data centres in Asia and Europe customers will have access to a range of speed options anywhere from 10MB to 10GB.

“We are thrilled to facilitate Gulf Bridge International’s expansion into Oman through our Equinix MC1 Data Centre. This strategic move strengthens our commitment to providing seamless connectivity options to our customers,” added Kamel Al Tawil, managing director - MENA, Equinix.

“By interconnecting prominent data centres across the Gulf region with key hubs in Asia and Europe, we are delivering a resilient and high-speed data exchange platform for GBI’s clientele. Equinix remains dedicated to nurturing digital exchange and facilitating global connectivity for both businesses and communities.”

By interconnecting these data centres using fully connected MPLS technology, GBI offers customers higher efficiency on their investment by requiring only one physical presence in a single data centre, with the opportunity to reach others remotely and virtually through GBI’s regional network.