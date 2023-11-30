Mitratel buys 803 towers for $113m

The acquisition adds up to 1,327 new tenants for Mitratel and follows its recent acquisition of 967km of fibre optic lines spanning from Jakarta to Central Java for $5 million.

Around 70% of the telco towers bought by Mitatel are located outside Java island.

"Expanding the market outside of Java Island has been the strategic plan of telco companies ... which aligned with the needs of internet connectivity in the region," Theodorus Ardi Hartoko, president director of Mitratel told reporters at a briefing on Thursday.

With its latest acquisition, Mitratel now owns around 38,000 telco towers across Indonesia.

This deal comes after Mitratel agreed in February to sale and lease a deal involving 1,630 telecom sites with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison worth a total of 1.79 trillion rupiah ($109 million).