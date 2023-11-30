Singtel to develop Singapore’s first nationwide Quantum-Safe network for enterprises

The operator was appointed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to develop the network as part of Singapore’s Digital Connectivity Blueprint, which outlines the next bound of its digital connectivity up to 2030, including being quantum-safe in 10 years.

To be launched in mid-2024, the network will employ modern quantum-safe technologies such as quantum key distribution, which is a secure method for distributing encryption keys only between shared parties and post quantum cryptography – a new, advanced form of encryptions algorithms that are secure against attacks from quantum computers.

Ng Tian Chong, CEO of Singtel Singapore said: “With quantum computing gaining traction and potentially used as a threat vector by malicious actors to attack classical (traditional) encryption, it is imperative that organisations update their assets to safeguard their information and boost their cyber resilience.

“With Singtel’s nationwide quantum-safe network for enterprises, Singapore’s first, we are securing our data networks from advanced quantum threats for our customers and giving them easy access to solutions to safeguard their critical data in the quantum age.

“We’re also laying the foundation for becoming a regional hub for quantum computing as well as a launchpad for new leading-edge innovations and applications. We encourage enterprises and the industry to co[1]create these possibilities with us.”

The Quantum-Safe Network will leverage Singtel’s managed network services and fibre network with selected exchanges stipulated as trusted nodes to establish a reliable, secure and resilient nationwide quantum key distribution network.

This enables enterprises to secure their communications across the island and extends quantum-safe security to new use cases and applications such as identity, mobility and authentication services.