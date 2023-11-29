KT SAT to introduce Starlink in Korea for mobility industry

The service will be adopted by the mobility industry, firstly for marine communications as ships require stable communications at least six months.

Starlink offers high-speed and low-latency internet service to users using low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

The Starlink service will be available after Starlink Korea, SpaceX’s subsidiary in the country when regulatory approval is met, KT said.

However, there was no timeline given for this.

Upon the launch, KT SAT aims to offer upgraded services, which integrates its maritime very small aperture terminal and Starlink to more than 2,000 ships owned by global companies in three years.