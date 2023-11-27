NEC XON, MTN launch Africa’s first 400G optical transponder

This initiative marks a significant milestone for the telecommunications industry in Africa, the companies say, with the potential to revolutionise the way optical networks are built and operated.

By leading this initiative, MTN believes it is ultimately helping customers with improved, cost-effective connectivity.

Phoenix is part of the Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) Open Optical and Packet Transport (OOPT) project group, a collaborative effort involving several operators and providers.

The solution has met TIP’s test requirements, which are described as “rigorous”, earning it a Controlled Environment Silver Badge, indicating its readiness for deployment.

"Disaggregation is the future of networking, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this evolution," said Anthony Laing, General Manager of Networking at NEC XON. "This technology is a game-changer. It drives down costs, enhances innovation, and allows our customers to make independent hardware and software choices, which is a significant advantage in today's competitive telecom landscape."

Benefits of the Phoenix solution include faster and more affordable networks with broader coverage, increased access to affordable connectivity across Africa and lower prices/more options for end-users.

"We are thrilled to receive the Silver Badge recognition from TIP, acknowledging our commitment to promoting open and disaggregated solutions with the Phoenix optical transponder," said Sou Satou, senior director of the Network Solutions Business Division at NEC Corporation.

"Our dedication to TIP and the development of open products in the optical transport market remains a top priority for NEC," she added.

Phoenix is a white box L0/L1 transponder that operators can deploy on their existing optical line systems to enhance network capacity.

It is based on disaggregated hardware and software components, offering line interface speeds of up to 400G.