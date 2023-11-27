CMC Telecom launches VNIX PoP at Tan Thuan data centre

The news follows the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two at the start of November, aimed at expanding the National Internet Exchange Station (VNIX PoP).

CMC Telecom's Tan Thuan data centre is recognized as one of Vietnam's most secured and advanced-technology facilities and complies with strict environmental conditions and physical connection availability requirements set by VNIX.

Customers at CMC Telecom the Tan Thuan facility can now directly connect to the VNIX PoP, creating direct connections with over 50 networks of major internet service providers, content, and OTT players across Vietnam.

In addition, this streamlined connection to VNIX enables cost optimisation, eliminating the need for additional independent physical circuits, which in turn reduces latency and enhances service quality.

CMC Telecom also commits to delivering secure connectivity to VNIX PoP inside the data centre with service level agreements of 99.99% uptime.

During the opening ceremony, Tran Thanh Binh, director of Tino Group Joint Stock Company, expressed his pleasure as one of the first members connecting directly to VNIX via the VNIX PoP at CMC data centre Tan Thuan.

He pointed to the expanded internet peering connections to networks such as Viettel, VNPT, CMC Telecom, Mobifone, VNG, as well as the national DNS system. This expansion enables access to a broader customer base with enhanced cost efficiency and internet connection quality, improving overall service and business efficiency.

VNIX operates under the Vietnam Internet Center, established by the Ministry of Information and Communications. Operating on non-profit principles, VNIX supports the safety and stability of the entire Vietnam Internet network, enhances quality, reduces service costs, and promotes the transition of Vietnam's Internet to IPv6.