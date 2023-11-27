Onix data centre in Ghana to connect to Angola Cables network

This integration will enhance international connectivity in Ghana and Senegal, giving access to 66 additional data centres, 8 Over-the-tops (OTTs)/ Content delivery networks (CDNs) and 21 Internet exchange points (IXPs).

Customers will benefit from a range of secure digital solutions and managed services through these state-of-the-art facilities. This is part of Onix’s commitment to build a dense ecosystem of partners.

“Our intent has been to develop a reliable facility that can accommodate and deliver secure services to hyperscalers and carriers supporting terrestrial networks as well as existing and new subsea cables planned for the region,” said Michael Nahon, CEO of Onix.

Nahon adds that particular attention has been paid to ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the facility, explaining: “currently 67% of our energy requirements are generated through solar-powered technology. We also have the capacity to increase this as we expand in the future”.

The facility spans 2000 m2 and has been designed to meet the growing demands of businesses in Ghana and across the region.

The site already hosts primary banking and financial clients and has been specifically designed to offer flexible services to the business and corporate sectors.

It also guarantees maximum uptime and reliability, with 170, 3kW and 5kW racks and a pod of 50 racks available for individual clients wanting to share infrastructure and reduce costs.

“Partners like Onix are playing a vital role in developing the infrastructure necessary to expand digital services and provide the platform for ISPs, CDNs and other enterprises contributing to the explosive growth in data traffic, cloud services and content distribution across the African continent,” added Fernando Fernandes, CEO of TelCables Nigeria and West Africa.