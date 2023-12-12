Capacity opens the 2024 Women to Watch nominations

Launched back in 2018, the 20 Women to Watch listing celebrates 20 women from across the wholesale telecoms and tech sector who have achieved massive results or reached major milestones in their respective fields, as well as breaking down barriers across the industry.

Specifically, this index will evaluate nominees' qualities, standing, and their achievements over the past 12 months - detailing why they are one to watch for the future!

Please note the submission rules:

1. Entries are selected by the Capacity Editorial team based on the merit of each submission, not on the number of nominations, therefore please only submit one entry per person.

2. Please do not copy and paste entries. The team sees all submissions and will know if the same form has been submitted by multiple people and it will affect your chances of being selected.

3. Try not to be repetitive, if it will not add to your submission in any way please don't include it.

4. Substantiate your claims. Demonstrate how amazing your nominee is with noteworthy real-life examples.

5. Please write in full sentences with clear, concise English.

6. Entries sent after the close of the deadline, or those submitted by email, will not be accepted.

In 2018, honourees included: Telstra's Gagun Gahir, Katia González Gutierrez of BICS and Anne Morel at Orange International Carriers.

The following year, 2019 saw CentruyLink's Lisa Miller, Belle Lajoie of Cloudscene, CMC Networks' Marisa Tristolino and Facebook's Tansy McCluskie, make the list.

The 2020 listicle spotlighted BSO Networks' Anna Flach, Jennifer Holmes of London Internet Exchange (LINX), CMC Networks' Marisa Tristolino and Naaz Bax of Seaborn, Kathy Quashie at Vodafone, and Facebook's Tansy McCluskie.

2021 saw Aligned's Mercy Manning, Colt's Keri Gilder, Yasmin Khaliq of Equinix, Nikki Popoola of WIOCC and Lorraine Gray of Pioneer Consulting, named on the list.

2022 saw Ciena's Virginie Hollebecque, Intelsat's Hadeel Fayad, Orange's Christel Heydemann and WIOCC's Kate Waiganjo, all made the index.

Just last year (2023) we celebrated Akamai's Sabine Sitterli, HGC's Carrie Chan, IBASIS' Maïssa Jamli and Subsea Cloud's Maxie Reynolds.

The listing will appear in the February/April issue of Capacity magazine, which features special reports on Data Centres & Cloud, Subsea and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The deadline for submissions is Friday 12th January 2023, 5pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Due to production deadlines, no extensions will be given!