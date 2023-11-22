Stephen Reidy is the new Three UK CIO

Reidy has been CIO for Three Ireland since 2014 and will now lead a dual role in the technology functions across both businesses, responsible for IT transformation, IT strategy & architecture, data and programme delivery.

Following what Three called a successful IT & business transformation in Ireland, Reidy led and delivered the UK business’ large-scale IT & business transformation programme.

Three said the transformation enhances its customer experience and enables the business to react to changing customer demands.

Prior to his role at Three Ireland, Reidy held senior leadership positions at O2 Ireland and Orange UK in which he led IT transformational change including the integration of Orange/T-Mobile (EE) and Three/O2 Ireland.

Reidy replaces Belinda Finch, who recently left Three UK after three years with the company.

“Stephen has a wealth of experience as CIO and I am delighted that he is taking on the role across both our UK and Ireland businesses. Stephen has already led our IT transformation programme, which is key to supporting our vision to deliver better connectivity every day, for every customer,” said David Hennessy, who also has a dual role as CTO for both Three UK and Ireland.

“I am delighted to be continuing my journey with Three UK and very much look forward to leading the IT team in continuing to deliver a great experience for our customers and help Three UK to continue to grow and thrive as a business,” Reidy said.

Three UK is in the process of seeking approval for a merger with Vodafone. Vodafone UK’s CIO is Ahmed El Sayed, who also serves as global vice president of digital engineering.