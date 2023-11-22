Indian space regulator grants first ever authorisation for satellite broadband services

The company revealed that OneWeb India has received the necessary authorisations from IN-SPACe, the Indian space agency, to launch its commercial satellite broadband services in India.

This authorisation means Eutelsat OneWeb can launch commercial connectivity services as soon as spectrum allocation has been granted by the Government.

“We are pleased to note the Indian space regulator’s green light to launch Eutelsat OneWeb’s commercial satellite broadband services in India. This will be a critical step forward to meet India’s ambition of providing internet connectivity for all,” said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Bharti Group chairman and vice-president of the Board of Directors of Eutelsat Group.

OneWeb India already holds the necessary licences from the Indian department of telecommunications to provide broadband services using satellite connectivity.

The business has also obtained in principle approval to establish and operate two gateways in the regions of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Gateways, otherwise known as ground or earth stations, serve as an interface between the satellites and the internet.

OneWeb said these gateways would secure the provision of high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity to customers across India, once services are rolled out.

“Bridging the connectivity gap around the world requires collaboration across business but also with governments and regulators. We are pleased to have received these approvals from the space regulator that bring the country a significant step closer to providing high speed connectivity to even the most remote locations,” Cyril Dujardin, Co-General Manager of Connectivity at Eutelsat Group said.

Having completed our LEO constellation last year, we are perfectly placed to deliver this vital connectivity service to businesses across India."